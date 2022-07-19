'Economy on course to achieve 8-8.5% growth based on Q1 data'

New Delhi: Finance ministry on Tuesday said that the economy is on course to achieve projected 8-8.5 per cent growth based on high-frequency indicators for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on January 31, 2022 projected the real GDP during 2022-23 to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent.

"Since then, sustained growth momentum has been observed in several High Frequency Indicators (HFIs), indicating that the projected growth path is on course in the first quarter of FY 2022-23," minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to

Rajya Sabha.

To ensure continued growth momentum, he said, the government has taken several steps to address high inflation imported from abroad.

These include cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel and special excise duty/cess on the export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel that are likely to alleviate inflationary pressures, he said.

Further, he said, to rein in inflation, RBI in its June Monetary Policy Committee meeting hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points, on top of the earlier hike of 40 basis points in May 2022.

On the impact of geopolitical tension on Indian economy, he said, Russia-Ukraine war has led to global supply disruptions resulting in steep increase in global commodity prices, including prices of crude oil, gas, edible oils and fertilizers, among others.

The government is closely monitoring the global price movements and their impact on India's economy through trade, he said.

Recently, prices of various commodities, including edible oils, metals and crude oil, have stabilised. Many central banks including the US Fed have also tightened their monetary policy to tackle inflation. The RBI and government is closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to take appropriate action, he said.