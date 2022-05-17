Economy may grow 12-13% in Q1, says Icra
Mumbai: Citing the second highest business activity index reading in 13 months in April, rating agency Icra on Tuesday forecast the economy to grow 12-13 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
However, Icra has maintained its annual GDP projection at 7.2 per cent for this fiscal citing worries over inflation and the resultant RBI tightening.
"Our business activity monitor for April at 115.7 indicates that activity was roughly 16 per cent higher than the year ago (period) and pre-COVID levels in spite of the global headwinds," Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.
This high growth may persist in May, especially on an annualised basis, which should translate into a double-digit GDP expansion in Q1 at 12-13 per cent. However, this may not sustain and the annual growth in volume and activity may moderate, she said. According to her, higher input costs may dampen GVA growth to single-digits.
"Therefore, we maintain our GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for FY23". Citing rising inflation worries, she said the consumer price index is expected to average at 6.3-6.5 per cent this fiscal. The biggest upside risks to inflation and growth come from the runaway fuel prices and the impact of the war in Ukraine. If the war does not de-escalate in the near term, the impact will be much farther than anticipated, she said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for illegal grafts, raids his and PC's...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Landslides snap road, rail links to southern Assam, parts of Tripura,...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Govt fixes reservation in promotion of PwBDs17 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT