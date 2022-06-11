Economic power will make India audible, persuasive: Rao Inderjit

New Delhi: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday stressed on the significance of a strong economy and said the economic power is going to make India not only audible, but also persuasive in its dealings with the world.

He was speaking at the National Conference on Competition Law as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

"When India became independent, most of the industry was government owned, public owned... Today the government is not a regulator anymore. we are not inspectors anymore... we are facilitators," the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said. He further noted that "the economic power is going to make us not only audible, but also persuasive in whatever we wish to implement in this world."

According to official data, India's economy grew 8.7 per cent in last fiscal year (2021-22), as against 6.6 per cent contraction in the previous year.