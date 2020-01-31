Eco Survey flags 'disproportionate dwarfism' of Indian banks
New Delhi: Flagging "disproportionate dwarfism" of Indian banks as compared to the size of the economy, the Economic Survey on Friday called upon public sector banks to become efficient and support economic growth rather than "pullback lending", for India to achieve the goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy. The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that despite nationalisation a significant portion of the poor remained unbanked till 2014.
The survey also cautioned that "inefficient PSBs can severely handicap the country's ability to exploit the unique opportunities" it can utilise today. It suggested use of FinTech (financial technology) across all banking functions and employee stock ownership across all levels to enhance efficiencies in public sector banks, observing that with the cleaning up of the banking system and the necessary legal framework such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the banking system must focus on scaling up efficiently to support the economy.
The survey said bank employees should be given stakes through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) together with proportionate representation on boards proportionate to the blocks held by employees to incentivise them and align their interests with those of all shareholders.
It also recommended that a GSTN type of entity should be set up to enable the use of big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning in credit decisions, especially those pertaining to large borrowers. The survey also called on PSBN (PSB Network) to use technology to screen and monitor borrowers comprehensively and at length.
"As government is the owner of all the PSBs, government has the right to use the data that PSBs generate during their business. Therefore, the government as the promoter must set up this entity that will aggregate data from all PSBs to enable decision making using big data techniques," said the survey.
Apart from utilising data from all PSBs, which would provide a significant information advantage, PSBN would utilise other government sources and service providers to develop AI-ML ratings models for corporate.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5%31 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Hanging of 4 convicts deferred till further...31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Who paid Jamia shooter, asks Rahul Gandhi31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Complaints against Anurag Thakur for inflammatory speech31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Kovind calls CAA 'historic' sans a word on NPR, NRC31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT