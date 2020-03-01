ECL achieves new milestone
Kolkata: ECL has created a new record by despatching 2.58 lakh tonnes on February 29, 2020 which is the highest ever despatch achieved on a single day since inception of the company. During February'2020, ECL has set another record by removing 14.6 million Cu.M of overburden, which is highest ever OB removal during any month since inception of company. During February'2020, ECL has produced 5.41 million Tes coal and the offtake was 4.84 million Tes which are also highest ever coal production and offtake respectively during the month of February sine inception of the company. CMD congratulated all team members and stake holders for such splendid achievement.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Relief aid groups come to rescue of people in N-East Delhi1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT
TMC leaders expect roadmap for civic polls in meet with...1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Bengal better off without BJP's bigotry and hatred1 March 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Politics of weaving discrimination into fabric of India...1 March 2020 6:10 PM GMT
JNU will remain open and give shelter to riot victims:1 March 2020 6:07 PM GMT