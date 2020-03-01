ECL achieves new milestone

Kolkata: ECL has created a new record by despatching 2.58 lakh tonnes on February 29, 2020 which is the highest ever despatch achieved on a single day since inception of the company. During February'2020, ECL has set another record by removing 14.6 million Cu.M of overburden, which is highest ever OB removal during any month since inception of company. During February'2020, ECL has produced 5.41 million Tes coal and the offtake was 4.84 million Tes which are also highest ever coal production and offtake respectively during the month of February sine inception of the company. CMD congratulated all team members and stake holders for such splendid achievement.

