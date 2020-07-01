E S Ranganathan appointed as GAIL director

New Delhi: Shri E S Ranganathan today assumed charge as Director (Marketing) of GAIL (India) Limited.

An Instrumentation & Control Engineer from NSS College of Engineering, Palghat in Kerala, Shri Ranganathan is an MBA with specialization in Marketing. He has close to 35 years of rich and diverse experience in Oil & Gas sector, particularly in Project Execution along with Operation & Maintenance of Natural Gas pipelines, Gas Marketing, Business Development and Business Information Systems entailing engineering and planning, process management, scope management, resource management, schedule management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Technology Upgradation, Vendor Management and Quality Assurance.

Prior to his appointment as Director (Marketing), Shri Ranganathan served as Managing Director, Indraprashtha Gas Limited and Executive Director (Corporate O&M), GAIL and was instrumental in commissioning Dahej – Vijaipur, Vijaipur- Dadri and Bawana Nangal Pipeline Projects. A firm believer in leveraging technology for business solutions, Shri Ranganathan played a pioneering role in using technology towards SMART working in the field of O&M and project Management.

As Managing Director, IGL, Shri Ranganathan spearheaded the expansion of operations into Haryana, UP and Rajasthan and also entered in an international foray into New Yangon Project in Myanmar. He is actively involved in various Industry forums in India and overseas, including Member Technical of Fluid Control and Research Institute, Member of Coordination Team of Indian Standards for Metering Design and Construction of Bureau of Indian Standards. He was a consultant to ADB in revamping of Gas Pipeline System in Afghanistan and has also represented the country in Pipeline Operators Forum based in Netherlands.

Shri Ranganathan has been conferred with the Forbes India Leadership Award 2019 for his role in leading IGL. He was also adjudged the winner in star PSU category in Business Standard Annual Awards 2019.