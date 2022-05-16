DTH players seek 8% licence fee waiver
New Delhi: DTH players have approached the government to waive the 8 per cent licence fee imposed on them in line with a similar proposal for broadband services so that they remain competitive in the market, industry body DTH Association has said.
The DTH body approached the Information and Broadcasting Ministry following a proposal under the consideration of the DoT to waive the licence fee on broadband services.
In a letter dated May 11 sent to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the industry body said the direct-to-home (DTH) volumes have been declining quarter on quarter for a while now has put thousands of crores of investments and employment of over a lakh direct and indirect employees of the sector at risk. The letter was also marked to the Department of Telecommunications.
The industry body said broadband is expanding very fast and is being used for content distribution as well. DTH Association welcomed the proposal to remove licence fees to help the consumers, but requested "that the same policy may be made applicable to DTH, and therefore seek a waiver of license fees in line with DoT's proposed decision".
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended the DoT to waive licence fees on broadband services for 5 years.
"Now with the licence fee being waived off for broadband, hence IPTV, OTT will become an even more formidable force and DTH will remain the only distribution platform paying an 8 per cent licence fee while distributing just as cable, HITS, freedish and IPTV do, making DTH most uncompetitive in comparison to every other content distribution platform," the association said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT