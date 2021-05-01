DSP and ISP readies COVID-19 hospital facilities in Durgapur

Durgapur: A major crisis in the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has occurred in many parts of the country due to a sudden surge in COVID cases in recent weeks. To help the country tide over the crisis, Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) & IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) two major units of SAIL, located in West Bengal are in the forefront of saving human lives by supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen in various parts of the country. More than 2200 T Liquid Medical oxygen have been supplied by the two SAIL units during April 2021.

Anticipating the rapid rise in the number of COVID cases in the near future, it has now become a necessity for creation of a large number of COVID beds with availability of LMO oxygen in the shortest possible time. Under guidance of Union Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, SAIL units have planned to create jumbo sized COVID hospital facilities near their plant location for fast utilization of the liquid medical oxygen from their Oxygen Plant.

Under this initiative, DSP & ISP are in the process of setting up 500 bedded COVID facilities each at Durgapur and Burnpur. These ready COVID facilities will then be handed over to the State Administration for functioning.