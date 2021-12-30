DS Nanaware assumes charge as Director (Pipelines) at Indian Oil

New Delhi: DS Nanaware has taken charge as Director (Pipelines) of India's largest oil company, IOC, the firm said on Wednesday. Nanaware is a mechanical engineering graduate from Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in Maharashtra. He has a varied experience of over 36 years. He is also the Chairman of IHB Ltd — a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroelum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) — which is building the world's longest LPG pipeline from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

