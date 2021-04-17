Drug cos cut Remdesivir prices on govt intervention: NPPA

New Delhi: Prices of remdesivir injection have been voluntarily curtailed by various drug companies on the intervention of the government, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on Saturday.

Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial). The antiviral drug is used in the treatment of

Coronavirus.

"Due to the government's intervention, the price of #Remdesivir Injection is now reduced! I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the Government to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic," Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya tweeted.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda also hailed the decision taken by the drug companies.

In a tweet, he said: "In a huge relief to people in this crucial time, after govt's intervention, the price of #Remdesivir is now reduced! I am grateful to pharma companies for standing along with PM @narendramodi's fight againt #Covid."