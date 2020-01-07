Draft EoI for privatisation of Air India finalised
New Delhi: Centre has finalised the draft Expression of Interest for the privatisation of Air India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
According to the official, the EoI inviting bids for the national carrier will be issued by the month-end.
The development comes after the ministerial panel on Air India disinvestment met here on Tuesday.
After the meet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that it was productive and a statement on the decisions taken will be issued soon.
At present, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heads the panel looking after the divestment process. Its other members include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Civil Aviation Minister.
In the previous Modi government, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley headed the ministerial panel called the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM).
After failing to find a bidder then, the government is working on a war footing to sell Air India to a private player.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence7 Jan 2020 12:14 PM GMT
4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at...7 Jan 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Cong may promise pollution-free Delhi7 Jan 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured7 Jan 2020 11:38 AM GMT
3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur7 Jan 2020 11:37 AM GMT