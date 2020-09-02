Dr Mohua Banerjee nominated as IMI Kolkata's new Director

Kolkata: Dr. Mohua Banerjee, currently Professor of Marketing has been named Director, IMI Kolkata. She succeeds Dr. Arindam Banik who, on completion of his term, returns to IMI Delhi.

Dr. Mohua Banerjee is associated with IMI Kolkata since its inception in 2008. She did her Masters and Ph.D. from the University of Calcutta.

Later, she pursued her post-doctoral research at Oxford Institute of Retail Management, University of Oxford, UK in 2013-2014 and Leeds Beckett University, UK.

Currently, she is Dean of IMI Kolkata and has just been appointed Director

designate effective from August 31, 2020.

Professor Banik, a distinguished economist, has been Director of the Kolkata Institute for six years.

Located at Alipore, Kolkata, IMI offers PGDM, FPM (a Ph.D. level program) programs. The student strength of the institute is 360 in the MBA program and 10 in Ph.D. level programs.

India's first corporate sector Management Institute in New Delhi was set up in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Lausanne (now IMD Lausanne, Switzerland). IMI Kolkata

was set up in 2011 followed by IMI Bhubaneswar in the same year.

IMI Kolkata, part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group has academic and research collaborations with overseas Institutes and Universities in the USA, UK, Germany,

France, Spain, Finland, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China and Bangladesh.