Dr John Mathai assumes charge as Member-Secretary of DVC
New Delhi: Dr. John Mathai assumed charge of Member-Secretary, DVC on June 16, 2022. Prior to this, he was holding the post of General Manager in NTPC, taking care of Corporate HR functions and reporting to Director (HR), NTPC. Dr. Mathai has done MA in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. Apart from this, he has also acquired LLB from Delhi University, MBA from Jamia Millia University, New Delhi and Ph.D. from IIT, Delhi. He joined NTPC in year 1990 and has worked in various capacities & responsibilities in different field formations of NTPC.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
For Agnipath entry, applicants have to prove they didn't take part in...19 Jun 2022 4:45 PM GMT
'India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO'19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
428 infra projects show cost overruns of `4.98 lakh crore19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
ABBFF gives advice on 84 bank fraud cases19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT
FM to meet heads of PSBs today; may urge them for credit growth19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT