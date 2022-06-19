Dr John Mathai assumes charge as Member-Secretary of DVC

New Delhi: Dr. John Mathai assumed charge of Member-Secretary, DVC on June 16, 2022. Prior to this, he was holding the post of General Manager in NTPC, taking care of Corporate HR functions and reporting to Director (HR), NTPC. Dr. Mathai has done MA in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. Apart from this, he has also acquired LLB from Delhi University, MBA from Jamia Millia University, New Delhi and Ph.D. from IIT, Delhi. He joined NTPC in year 1990 and has worked in various capacities & responsibilities in different field formations of NTPC.

