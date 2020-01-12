DPIIT to discuss with cos issues related with data storage on January 14
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has convened a meeting of industry representatives from IT and e-commerce sectors on January 14 to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage, sources said. Representatives from different companies including Accenture, Adobe, Facebok, Genpact, Google, HCL, Infosys, Microsoft and TCS are expected to participate in the deliberations, they said. Besides, officials from Nasscom, E-commerce Council of India, Informational Technology Industry Council, CII and FICCI would also attend the meeting, they added.
The meeting will be chaired by an additional secretary level officer of the DPIIT.
The meeting assumes significance as the department is working to release the national e-commerce policy by the end of the current financial year.
The government in February last year released a draft national e-commerce policy, proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.
Several foreign e-commerce firms have raised concerns over some points in the draft pertaining to data. The department has received huge response on the draft and it is examining all the views and comments.
As the draft policy includes several provisions related to data, the department is also looking at the Personal Data Protection Bill approved by the Cabinet last month. Further, sources said that issues which needs to be looked upon include whether India should allow free flow of data across the border or inhibit or regulate it in some manner; and whether data localisation is required or not.
"These are the issues which have lot of pros and cons," they added. The Personal Data Protection Bill spells out a framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities.
A company may have to pay a penalty if found violating norms under the Personal Data Protection Bill.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM...12 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
India to buy 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy12 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Attack on campus pre-planned, V-C role should be...12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi...12 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT