'Domestic air passenger traffic crosses 10 million-mark in Nov'

Mumbai: Continuing on the recovery path, domestic air passenger traffic crossed the 10-million mark in November for the first time since the pandemic hit the aviation industry in March last year but the coronavirus' new variant Omicron has the potential to spoil the party, according to rating agency ICRA.



After recording 1.23 crore domestic passengers in February 2020, domestic air travel demand dipped to 19.84 lakh passengers in the first month (June 2020) of the resumption of flight services on the local routes after a two-month hiatus.

The recovery in domestic traffic continued till March this year when a more virulent second wave of the pandemic hit the country, resulting in domestic travel demand nosediving to 21.15 lakh passengers in May 2021.