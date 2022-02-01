DLF posts Q3 net profit at `381 cr

New Delhi: Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) reports its December quarter consolidated revenue at Rs 1,687 crore. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 659 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 5 per cent.

The company reported its net profit at Rs 381 crore, while its collections stood at

Rs 1,281 crore.

The housing segment continues to exhibit sustained momentum leading to strong business performance in the residential segment. We clocked record New Sales in the quarter amounting to Rs 2,018 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 97 per cent. Cumulative sales bookings for nine-month period stood at Rs 4,544 crore, demonstrating a strong rebound in this segment.

New sales of Rs 580 crore were recorded in the quarter, vindicating a strong demand for high quality products at established locations. We continue to witness sustained demand traction for the Independent Floors across the Gurugram market and continue to bring new launches in this segment.

Price growth coupled with increasing volumes will lead to further margin expansion in the portfolio.

Sustained collections along with prudent capital allocation continues to consistently generate significant cash surplus from our core operations. Surplus cash generation of Rs 764 crore during the quarter resulted in a marked reduction in our Net Debt which stood at Rs 3,220 crore at the end of the quarter.

We continued to witness sustained performance in the rental business.

DLF Cyber City Developers Limited reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,176, a Y-o-Y growth of 5 per cent. Company's EBITDA stood at Rs 913 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 2 per cent. The company reported its net profit at Rs 282 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 13 per cent.