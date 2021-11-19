DLF included in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Market Indices for 2nd time

New Delhi: Realty major DLF on Thursday said it has been selected in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for its governance, social and environmental initiatives. In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that the company has "once again been selected to be a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index." The company said it is the only real estate company from India to be included in this index and joins a distinguished league of 15 companies from India which have been recognised for their ESG initiatives and practices.



The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion in the list, the filing said.

"As of November 12, 2021, we performed in the top decile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment with a 97 per cent percentile ranking. This is the 2nd consecutive year that DLF Limited is included in the index," it said.

Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Whole time Director and CEO of DLF Ltd, said, We are encouraged by the continued recognitions for our ESG initiatives. The inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second time is a testament of our efforts. We remain committed to making a difference on issues that matter to our customers and shareholders in the ESG areas.

DLF has developed 153 real estate projects and developed an area of about 330 million square feet. It has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segment. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 36 million square feet.