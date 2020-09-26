DK Sharma takes oath as chairman HPERC

Shimla: Chief Secretary Anil Khachi on Saturday administered the Oath of Office, Secrecy and Affirmation of Allegiance to the Constitution of India to Devendra Kumar Sharma as Chairman of

Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

Devendra Kumar Sharma has 39 years of experience in energy and water resources sectors in India and abroad. Lastly he was Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board, (BBMB) Ministry of Power,

Government of India, from April, 2017 to July, 2020 where he was responsible for managing assets of National Importance.

He was responsible for managing supply of electricity and also water for irrigation and drinking water

purposes to the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh from BBMB.

Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. from September, 2012 to April, 2017.

He has experience of working in corporate sector in India and also in Tala Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan. He has also worked in SJVNL and in HPSEBL in various capacities.

He obtained UNESCO fellowship, NORAD (Norwegian Government) fellowship and Netherlands

Government fellowship for studying various courses in hydropower in Thailand, Hungary and Norway.

He has published 39 technical papers in national journals and conferences.