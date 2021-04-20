'Dispatched 7.2L units via Rlys in last 5 years'

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has transported over 7.2 lakh vehicles using Indian railways over the last five years. In the last fiscal alone, the country's largest carmaker transported 1.8 lakh units using the rail route.

It was the company's highest ever dispatch since transporting 88,000 units in 2016-17 via railways, the automaker said in a statement. The increased focus on using railways has helped the company offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emissions cumulatively, it added.

The company said the 1.8 lakh units dispatched last fiscal via railways route accounted for nearly 13 per cent of total sales in the same period, MSI noted. "The transportation of finished vehicles via railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment friendly mode of transportation," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said