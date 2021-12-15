Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise in October to Rs 93,609 crore

New Delhi: The total overdue amount of power distribution utilities or discoms towards electricity producers or gencos have again started rising from October this year, showing increasing stress in the sector, as per a power ministry report.

The overdue amount is the outstanding that has not been paid even after the expiry of 45 days grace period after bill generation. Many gencos charge penal interest on overdues.

According to a latest status report finalised by the power ministry on November 29, 2021, the total overdue of the discoms rose to Rs 93,609 crore in October, from Rs 91,738 crore in September this year.

The total overdues of discoms had started tapering off from January this year, when it dipped to Rs 97,334 crore from Rs 99,831 crore in December, 2020. However, it again rose to Rs 97,292 in February this year.

As on October 31, 2021, among the IPPs, Adani Power had maximum amount of overdues to be paid by the discoms at Rs 24,834 crore.