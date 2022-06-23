Discom dues liquidation scheme can help release `9K cr past receivables of RE Gencos
New Delhi: The government's scheme to liquidate overdue can help release Rs 9,000 crore dues owed by the Discoms to renewable energy generation companies over the next two fiscal, according
to Crisil.
The payment stretch has been one of the key risks for the RE sector. In March 2022, the leading RE GENCOS (renewable energy generation companies) had receivables of about six months, the agency said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Power scheme to liquidate overdue that distribution companies (Discoms) owe (to) generation companies (Gencos) can release the past receivables of the renewable energy (RE) sector of Rs 9,000 crore over the next two fiscals. Receivables period for leading RE GENCOS can be reduced by 40-50 days from 180 days now by March 2024," it added.
Under the scheme, overdue, including past late payment surcharge (LPS) as on the cut-off date of June 3, 2022, will be converted into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that discoms have to pay over 12 to 48 months based on different slabs.
Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said, "The Rs 9,000 crore of liquidated dues can support equity investments in 24 gigawatts of under-implementation projects over the next two fiscals. Our calculation presumes financially stronger Discoms such as in Gujarat and Maharashtra would show better payment periods for RE projects compared to others that are expected to pay with an average delay of 3-5 months".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT