Director (Fin) Subhash Kumar takes additional charge as CMD, ONGC





New Delhi: Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on 1 April 2021 at New Delhi vide order dated 30 March 2021 issued by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Kumar assumed the said charge consequent upon the superannuation of Shashi Shanker on 31 March 2021. Kumar is an industry veteran with over 36 years of experience in diverse activities across the Exploration & Production (E&P) value chain. He joined ONGC in 1985 as a Finance and Accounts Officer and served in different capacities. After growing up along the hierarchy in ONGC, he had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC. During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of firm's footprint.