'Direct tax collections expected to breach `12.50 lakh cr target'

New Delhi: Direct tax collections are expected to breach the revised target of Rs 12.50 lakh crore and set an all-time high and "historic" record by the end of this financial year in March, CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra has said.

Multiple reasons like "easing" of tax compliance processes for tax payers and enhanced ability of the taxman in data processing were cited by him for mopping up these high-volume of collections under two major heads -- corporate tax and personal income tax.

"As we speak (February 1), the direct tax collection numbers stand at Rs 10.38 lakh crore so it is only 70,000 crore less from the BE (budget estimate) numbers of Rs 11.08 lakh crore. This number, at this point in time, is better than the last year's total collections," Mohapatra told PTI in a post-Budget interview.

CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra also said that "the department never crossed Rs 11.18 lakh crore in its history".

"This year we are going to breach Rs 12 lakh crore...our target is Rs 12.50 lakh crore (revised estimates) and we have good confidence of achieving the target and probably exceeding it," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief said.