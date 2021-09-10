Direct retailers to display edible oil prices prominently: Centre

New Delhi: Amid edible oil prices continuing to remain high, the Centre on Friday asked states to direct retailers to prominently display the prices of all edible oil brands for the benefit of consumers and also take action against hoarding at the level of wholesalers, millers and refiners.

After a meeting with states' representatives and industry stakeholders, Union Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey also ruled imposing stock limit on traders as well as the possibility of fixing MRPs (Maximum Retail Prices) for edible oils as he emphasised that market forces will determine the rates in a good competitive environment.

Pandey said the government will take a call on existing import duty regime after analysing the impact of various measures taken to reduce the prices. According to him, edible oil prices are expected to cool down with the arrival of new kharif crop by the end of this month, declining price trend in global markets and steps taken by the central government.

In the last few months, the Centre has cut import duty on various edible oils and asked states to take details of stock of edible oils and oilseeds from wholesalers, millers, refiners and stockists. It has also announced a Rs 11,040 crore-palm oil mission.