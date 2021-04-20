'Digitalisation key to growth of MSMEs'

New Delhi: Digitalisation across areas like marketing and manufacturing would play a critical role in development of small businesses in the country, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

He also emphasised on the need for technologies that can help expand economically viable MSMEs in the rural and tribal areas.

"Digitalisation in MSMEs is the most important subject...digitalisation is a solution by which we can make our system transparent and time bound," he said at an event held by Microsoft. He noted that marketing is an important arena for MSMEs and a number of small companies that have started marketing online are seeing excellent results.

Also, digitalisation can play an important role for the manufacturing sector in enhancing processes, he said, urging the tech sector to collaborate with MSMEs to help them in these processes.

The minister pointed out that MSMEs account for 30 per cent of the GDP, 48 per cent of the exports and have created 11 crore jobs. The government aims to take this to 40 per cent GDP contribution, 60 per cent exports and create 5 crore new jobs. The most important agenda for the government is development of MSMEs in the rural, agriculture, tribal areas and 115 aspirational districts, he said.