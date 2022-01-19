Digital payments show 40% annual growth at Sept-end: RBI
Mumbai: Digital payments across the country registered a growth of nearly 40 per cent in a year through September 2021, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the adoption of online
transactions.
The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 304.06 during September 2021 as against 270.59 in March 2021 and 217.74 in September
2020.
The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country the RBI said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank had announced construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.
