Digital entertainment sector sees phenomenal growth: Vikram Sahay

New Delhi: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today said that the digital entertainment sector has witnessed phenomenal growth and has been a source of direct and indirect employment, however, it is now the responsibility of everyone in the industry to ensure self-classification happens in right spirit under the Digital Media Ethics Code.

While speaking at Pixels, the digital entertainment conference organised by IAMAI, he said: "Consumers are curious whether the self-classification rule will be able to maintain the level of seriousness and discipline in content creation. We are of the view that the content creators and producers are mature enough and have accepted it in the right spirit. It is now the responsibility of everyone in the industry to ensure this self-classification happens in letter and spirit. There should not be any cause of grievances on account of the fact that it is self-classification rather than pre-certification."

"We are in consultation with IAMAI for quite long, essentially in the area of content regulation and IAMAI has played a very important role in putting all the OTT players together and trying to develop a commonality of ideas and interests and that has helped us in trying to come out with Digital Media Ethics Code which was notified in February this year."

The Digital Media Ethics Code was notified in the month of February this year. The rules prescribed a framework to empower consumers to make informed viewing choices and also put in place a tiered grievance redressal mechanism.

The virtual conference Pixels deliberates upon the business and technology side of the digital entertainment sector with respect to OTT platforms, production houses and content distributors. The summit addresses the challenges in creating and monetising quality video content and explores how to encourage creativity and diversity in a responsible way.