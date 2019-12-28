Diesel up by 17-18 paise, no change in petrol price
New Delhi: Diesel prices rose by 17-18 paise across all major cities, while petrol prices remained unchanged on Saturday, the oil marketing website said.
After the hike, diesel prices rose to Rs 67.41 a litre in Delhi, Rs 69.83 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.73 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.27 a litre in Chennai.
Diesel prices were hiked by 40 paise a litre in just three days.
Petrol prices, however, remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 74.74 a litre, in Kolkata at Rs 77.40 a litre, in Mumbai at Rs 80.40 a litre and in Chennai at Rs 77.70 a litre on Saturday.
Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 06.00 a.m. to sync it with the variation in global oil prices.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 2,750 cr via bonds28 Dec 2019 8:07 AM GMT
Congress seeks SIT probe in death of 2 Andhra youths in28 Dec 2019 8:01 AM GMT
Rahul slams govt over NPR, NRC; says it is 'DeMo no. 2',...28 Dec 2019 8:00 AM GMT
WhatsApp to add 'Disappearing Messages' feature soon28 Dec 2019 7:58 AM GMT
Delhi BJP releases 'chargesheet' against 5 yrs of Delhi28 Dec 2019 7:53 AM GMT