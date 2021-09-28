Diesel price up 70 paise in 4 days; petrol rate hike next

New Delhi: Diesel price on Monday was hiked by 25 paise per litre — the third increase since last week — and more rate hikes for both diesel and petrol are in the offing in the coming days as international oil prices have soared to a three-year high.

The price of diesel was hiked to Rs 89.32 per litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.94 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight day of increase in diesel prices and the third since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates.

Just like the previous two occasions, petrol price was not changed on Monday. It costs Rs 101.19 a litre in Delhi and Rs 107.26 in Mumbai.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had on September 24 resumed daily price revisions, ending the pause in rates since September 5.

In all, diesel prices have gone up by 70 paise a litre, negating more than half of the Rs 1.25 a litre cut in prices that happened between July 18 and September 5.

However, industry sources said the price of petrol, alongside diesel, is likely to be increased in the coming days as the rally in international crude oil prices has continued, with Brent Future prices quoting at more than $78 per barrel since September 24.

Crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles. Accordingly, US crude oil inventory levels are also nearing a

three-year low.