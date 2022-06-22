DHR registers record earnings during May
Maligaon: The UNESCO heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of N F Railway has marked remarkable earning in May this financial year 2022-23. The DHR has recorded the highest ever monthly revenue generation of nearly Rs 3.20 crore against the expenditure of Rs 2.75 crore during May, 2022. It was approximately 54 per cent higher than the earlier highest of Rs 2.07 crore in May, 2018-19.
Till May, 2022 this financial year, the DHR has earned more than Rs 4.73 crore while the annual expense was at around Rs 4.53 crore during this period. The increased earning was achieved because of introduction of more joyride services. Huge footfall during this peak season of tourist flow in the section and growth in the passenger traffic led rise in the earning.
COVID-19 pandemic has affected DHR adversely in a big way as well whole world. As a result, its revenue took a dip in 2020-21 and 2021-22. The train services on DHR remained suspended from 22nd March to 24th December of 2020 and 16th May to 15th August of 2021 and from 15th January to 15th February of 2022.
Presently, there is a daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and 12 Joy Ride services between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR.
Among these, four Joy Ride services are pulled by steam locomotive while other eight with diesel locomotive. The DHR also introduced special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him
Kanya etc.
