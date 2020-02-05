Dhotre says 3.94L cybersecurity incidents reported to CERT-In in 2019

New Delhi: Nearly 3.94 lakh cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2019 as per information tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Cyber space is a complex environment of people, software, hardware and services on the internet. Due to vulnerabilities in software, lack of awareness among people and evolving processes, there are possibilities of increased cybersecurity incidents," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

According to the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, 49,455 cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2015, 50,362 (in 2016), 53,117 (2017), 2,08,456 (2018) and 3,94,499 (2019), he added.

He said that the government has taken a slew of measures to enhance the cybersecurity safeguards and prevent cyber attacks.