Dhotre says 3.94L cybersecurity incidents reported to CERT-In in 2019
New Delhi: Nearly 3.94 lakh cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2019 as per information tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
"Cyber space is a complex environment of people, software, hardware and services on the internet. Due to vulnerabilities in software, lack of awareness among people and evolving processes, there are possibilities of increased cybersecurity incidents," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
According to the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, 49,455 cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2015, 50,362 (in 2016), 53,117 (2017), 2,08,456 (2018) and 3,94,499 (2019), he added.
He said that the government has taken a slew of measures to enhance the cybersecurity safeguards and prevent cyber attacks.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
V-C in chamber since Tuesday as Presidency students...5 Feb 2020 5:32 PM GMT
Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
Medical officers to urge CM for appointing nurses trained...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
No respite from rain: Light to moderate drizzle in South...5 Feb 2020 5:30 PM GMT
Our target is $5 bn of defence export in next five years:...5 Feb 2020 5:29 PM GMT