DHFL posts Q4 profit at Rs 97 crore

New Delhi: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.75 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended in March 2021.

The company, which is under corporate insolvency process, had posted a net loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore in the January-March quarter of the year-ago fiscal.

The firm had reported a loss of Rs 13,095.38 crore in the December quarter of FY21.

For the full year 2020-21, the non-banking finance company posted a net loss of Rs 15,051.17 crore, which widened from Rs 13,455.81 crore in 2019-20, DHFL said in a

regulatory filing.