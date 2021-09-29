DHFL case: HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife and two daughters in a corruption and cheating case involving private sector lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre rejected the bail applications filed by Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha.

The three had approached the HC last week, challenging a special CBI court order of September 18 which refused them bail while noting that they had, prima facie, caused a loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the Yes Bank through illegal acts. The lower court had remanded them in 14-day judicial custody and said they did not deserve any sympathy for being women.

The three are currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai. In their bail pleas filed in the HC, they had said the special CBI court gravely erred in observing that the accusations against them prima facie show complicity in having co-fraudulently and dishonestly received loans as quid pro quo for favour shown by the Yes Bank to DHFL.