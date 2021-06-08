DHFL: 63 Moons to move NCLAT against bid

Mumbai: 63 Moons Technologies that has a claim of Rs 200 crore from Dewan Housing Finance, which is being taken over by the Piramal Group for as low as Rs 37,500 crore against a total claim of close to Rs 85,000 crore, on Tuesday said it will challenge the resolution at the NCLAT shortly.

On Tuesday, making an about-turn, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) chaired by HP Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy, allowed Piramal Group to take over DHFL under the bankruptcy code for as low as Rs 37,500 crore against a claim of close to Rs 85,000 crore.

It had on May 25 asked the committee of creditors to consider the Wadhawans offer of paying back almost Rs 93,000 crore to the lenders and creditors, which was stayed by the NCLAT after the Pirmal group challenged it. But on Monday the bench cleared the Pirmal bid saying they respected the commercial wisdom of the lenders.