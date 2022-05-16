DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass
New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended for continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass for two years with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports.
In a notification, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said that continued imposition of anti-dumping duty is required on 'textured tempered coated and un-coated glass' from China.
The product in the market parlance is also known by various names such as solar glass, solar glass low iron and solar photovoltaic glass. It is used as a component in solar photovoltaic panels and solar thermal applications.
"The designated authority considers it appropriate to recommend continuation of anti-dumping duty on the imports of subject goods from the subject country for further period of 2 years...," the DGTR has said.
The directorate has recommended duties in the range of $192.82 per tonne and $302.65 per tonne.
The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose this duty.
In its probe, the DGTR has concluded that the product is being exported to India at prices below normal value and that is resulting in continued dumping.
"The domestic industry has been constantly suffering losses due to price effect of dumped imports from China and also imports coming from related company of one of the Chinese producers in Malaysia," it
has said.
