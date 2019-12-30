DGCA automates issuance of commercial pilot licences

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday launched phase-1 services of the e-Governance (eGCA) project under which automated commercial pilot licences (CPLs) will be issued.

According to a government press release, rolling out commercial pilot licences in automated form would help in expediting the process of

issuing these licenses and would do away with manual handling and processing of applications.

"With this roll out, almost seven hundred aspirant pilots would be benefited every year," it added.

The phase-1 services of eGCA were inaugurated by Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Monday afternoon in the presence of DGCA chief Arun Kumar and other senior officials of the regulator and the Aviation Ministry, etc.

"With this launch, the issue of CPL-A with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated," the release added.

The applicants would now be able to fill up their flying details through the portal of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after getting themselves registered.

Subsequently, after getting the flying details verified by the chief flight instructors or deputy chief flight instructors, the applicants would be able to submit their applications for issuance of CPLs online to the DGCA, according to the press release.

"The DGCA would, after scrutiny of the application, issue license in plastic card form with QR code having all the necessary details," it added.

Besides CPLs, Class 1 renewal medical assessment certificates will also be issued through eGCA.

"This will facilitate timely issue of medical assessment certificate to the aspirant pilots," the release said.

The eGCA project is being implemented with TCS as service provider and PWC as project management consultant.

In subsequent phases, other services of the DGCA will also be automated.

"The project would enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA and would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions. The eGCA project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020," the release added.