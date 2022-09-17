DFCCIL, SECI holds discussions to setup solar energy projects

New Delhi: In its endeavour to generate green solar power by setting up Renewable Energy projects along the DFC alignment and adjoining land parcels, discussions were held between Nanduri Srinivas Director OP&BD of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) and Sanjay Sharma Director (Solar) of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Friday. DFCCIL and SECI aim to maximise the share of Renewable Energy in total energy consumption of DFCCIL.

This initiative will contribute towards Indian Railways mission of attaining the Net Zero Carbon Emitter status by 2030. India has ambitious plans for Renewable energy sector in coming

years. The target is to reduce emission intensity below 2005 levels by more than 45 per cent by 2030. Prime Minister has called for increasing non-fossil power capacity to 500GW by 2030, as compared to 158GW at the end of 2021.