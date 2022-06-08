Developing railway infra in Mizoram aimed to bring economic prosperity to state & NE

Maligaon: Mizoram, one of the seven sister states of Northeast, is the southernmost landlocked state in the region sharing domestic borders with the states of Assam, Tripura and Manipur and international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar. The Central Government has put in a lot of efforts for development of Mizoram in the past eight years.

As part of the Central Government's plan to connect capitals of all capital cities of the North-eastern states by broad gauge rail link, Northeast Frontier Railway is executing the 51.38 Km long new broad gauge railway lines Project from Bhairabi to Sairang at an anticipated cost of Rs. 6,527 crore to connect Aizawl (capital of Mizoram). This project has been accorded the status of "Project of national importance". This Project includes construction of 04 new stations, 55 most important bridges, 87 small bridges, 11 Road Over Bridges/ Road Under Bridges, and 12.6 km of tunnel work.

The survey for two other BG Railway lines has also been completed in the state. A 43.15 km rail link between Patharkandi(Assam) to Kanhmun(Mizoram) will provide one more entry to this state apart from the existing station of Bhairabi. The other completed survey for a new line between Sairang to Hmawngbuchhuah (266 km) has also been completed which will provide the strategic connectivity to the port over Kaladan river in Myanmar.

The already existing Silchar – Bhairabi meter gauge railway system was converted to broad gauge on 27th May, 2016. The Katakhal – Bhairabi gauge conversion work was also completed at a cost of Rs. 509 crore. As part of the Ministry of railways policy for 100 per cent electrification, all routes coming up in Mizoram will also be electrified.