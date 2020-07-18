Despite COVID-19, India's food exports rises 27% since March

New Delhi: Despite economic turbulence due to Covid-19, India's overall food exports since March have increased 27 per cent. According to the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), the average growth of 27 per cent during the lockdown and the unlock period came on the back of high demand.

"The food sector has shown 27 per cent growth. The major markets that have responded well are the US and Canada," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said at the Indo-Canadian virtual "buyer-seller meet on food & beverages." He said exports in June against year-ago month had declined by only 4 per cent.

"We exported almost Rs 166,000 crore merchandise. It shows the Indian market has bounced back and the international market is responding well to Indian exports," he said.

Recently, official data showed India emerged as a net exporter in June. The country recorded $0.79 billion trade surplus in June against $15.28 billion deficit during the same period of 2019. On the Indo-Canadian food trade, Singla said, "Canada can be an important market for the Indian F&B industry as it has a large population (approx 2.4 million) of Indian diaspora. Outreach to the mainstream market is the biggest challenge for the Indian F&B industry." With the support of fellow buyers and the High Commission we would be able to perform better, he added.

India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria said, "The Mission was part of a number of business conferences, but it's the first virtual BSM during the lockdown. It's a positive sign that we are looking beyond the pandemic to go into a recovery phase for business."