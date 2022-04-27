DEPwD ropes in e-commerce company to create jobs for PwDs

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at creating better job opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sector Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Flipkart Internet Private Limited to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.



The agreement also envisages mobilization of PwDs for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for the e-commerce sector by SCPwD and providing skill training and hiring of PwDs.

The MoU was signed by Kishor B Surwade, DDG DEPwD, Ravindra Singh, CEO, SCPwD and a representative of an e-commerce company in the presence of Anjali Bhawra, who is the secretary, DEPwD.

As per a statement released by the department, it's for the first time that the DEPwD has associated with an e-commerce company for the inclusion of PwDs in the e-commerce sector. "The joint initiative would create better opportunities for PwDs by imparting job-specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs," it said.

Commenting on the agreement, DEPwD Secretary Anjali Bhawra said, "It's an initiative to create a structured skill development intervention and enabling mechanism for mainstreaming of PwDs into the mainstream economy and e-commerce sector in a fast track mode over the next two years."