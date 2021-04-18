'Demand for skilled manpower increasing in e-comm'

New Delhi: The e-commerce sector is providing huge opportunities for small and medium enterprises and the demand for skilled manpower is continuously rising, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Sunday.

The minister also said that consumers are trusting e-commerce platforms to buy goods and services.

"Demand for skilled manpower is continuously increasing in the e-commerce sector and looking at this demand, our ministry is taking steps to skill people so that skilled manpower demand can be met for the sector," he said at the Amazon's Smbhav Summit. The minister further said that the demand for new age skills is increasing in areas like Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and machine learning.

These platforms are providing huge opportunities for entrepreneurs, he added.

Pandey also informed that the government has launched the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) this year to train eight lakh youth across the country.