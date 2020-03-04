Defence industry received $8.82 mn FDI during April 2000 to Dec 2019
New Delhi: India's defence industry received foreign direct investment (FDI) of $8.82 million (Rs 51.93 crore) during April 2000 and December 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In 2018-19, FDI in the sector was aggregated at $2.18 million, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Foreign fund inflows in retail trading stood at $2 billion during April 2000 and December 2019, the data showed.
The top countries from where India attracted maximum FDI during the period include Mauritius, Singapore, Japan, Netherlands and the US.
In a separate reply, the minister said total merchandise imports from China were $76.3 billion in 2017-18, which decreased to $70.3 billion in 2018-19.
Total imports from China during 2019-20 (April-January) were $57.9 billion, he said.
Trade remedial measures were taken against as many as 89 products like EVA sheets, electrical insulators and Flax yarn against China, the minister informed.
