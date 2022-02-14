Deepak Gupta assumes charge as Director (Projects), GAIL

New Delhi: Deepak Gupta has assumed the charge as director (projects) of GAIL (India) Ltd, the company said on Monday. A mechanical engineer, Gupta was executive director (projects) at Engineers India Ltd (EIL), before assuming his new post, GAIL said in a statement. He has "more than 31 years of rich and diverse experience in oil and gas sector encompassing project management, construction management and business development functions", it said. GAIL is expanding its pipeline network by over 5,600 km at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the next few years. It owns a cross-country network of natural gas pipeline operations for nearly 14,000 km. GAIL also owns and operates over 2,000-km network of LPG transmission pipelines and has five gas-processing units producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbons.

