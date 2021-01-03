December performance helps NMDC end year on a good note

Chennai: NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producer, and a Navratna Company, continued the impressive performance run in the month of December 2020 as well. This is the fifth month in 2020, when production and sales showed an uptick when compared to the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

Iron ore production for the month of December 2020 is 3.86MT (Million Tonnes)against the production level of 3.13MT in December2019, thereby registering a growth of 23.3 per cent.

Iron ore production in Q3 of FY20 is 9.61 MT against the production of 8.56 MT in Q3 of FY19, thereby registering a growth of 12.3 per cent (CPLY).

Iron ore sales for the month of December 2020 is 3.62MT against the sales level of 3.04 MT in December 2019, thereby registering a growth of 19.1 per cent.

Iron ore sales in Q3 of FY20 is 9.44MT against the sales in Q3 of FY19 is 8.44, thereby registering a growth of 11.8 per cent (CPLY).

NMDC is steadily improving its performanceevery month and continues to enhance the production level month on month. The performance of the last few months and December showcases production and sales will exceed last year'sperformance, despitethe adverse circumstances of 2020. The performance proves NMDC's ability to battle any challenge and maintain its leadershipposition in the industry.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "The steady growth in performance has helped us end the year on a good note. We are on our way to better the cumulative figures both physical and financial parameters of the previous year.Indian steel industry revival needs supportto tide over the crisis and we are doing our best to cater to it. Team NMDC has always kept the nation's interest in mind, and we hope to continue this excellent performance in the new year."