Death of 'Abenomics' father may give Japan scope to curb stimulus

TOKYO: The death of Shinzo Abe, namesake of Japan's "Abenomics" policy, makes any immediate challenge to his legacy highly unlikely but could eventually allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to phase out Abe's government spending and monetary stimulus.

In a rare act of political violence that shocked the nation, Japan's longest-serving prime minister was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for Sunday's parliamentary election, where his party's coalition expanded their upper house majority.

Kishida is unlikely to do anything immediately that could antagonize lawmakers loyal to Abe, who led the biggest faction in Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after stepping down as premier in 2020, analysts say.

But ultimately his absence and the LDP's victory in Sunday's election, helped by an Abe sympathy vote, could give Kishida political capital to change policy course.

Kishida's LDP-led conservative coalition was set to increase its majority in the upper house in the election two days after Abe's assassination.

People close to Kishida have said the premier and his aides want to move toward normalising fiscal and monetary policies and gradually whittle down the Abenomics experiment launched nearly a decade ago.

"There likely won't be a quick reversal of Abenomics, or an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"In the long run, however, the Bank of Japan must consider some form of tweak to its monetary policy given problems such as the weak yen," he said. "That will mean former or incumbent BOJ executives will remain strong candidates as next central bank governor."

Kishida, who belongs to a smaller LDP faction, remained under pressure from Abe and his supporters to maintain massive stimulus and choose a reflationist dove as the next Bank of Japan governor in April, Reuters reported.

Abe's absence could change the balance of power within the party, diminishing the influence of advocates of big government spending and ultra-loose central bank policies. "Abe led a group of reflationist-minded ruling party lawmakers favouring big spending, so his absence will have a huge impact on the party's power balance," said Daiju Aoki, chief Japan economist at UBS Sumi Trust Wealth

Management.