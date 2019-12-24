Deadline to respond to I-T notice extended till Jan 10: CBDT
New Delhi: The deadline to file a response to an income-tax department notice under the e-assessment system has been extended upto January 10 next year, the CBDT said in an order issued on Tuesday.
"With a view to provide relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals and to facilitate the compliance with respect to e-assessment proceedings under e-assessment scheme, 2019, the time limit for filing of response to notices under section 142(1) of the Income-Tax Act issued up to December 24, 2019 by the National e-Assessment Centre is extended up to January 10, 2020 or time given in such notices, whichever is later," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department.
E-assessment of income tax proceedings was launched by the government on October 8.
An individual or a taxpayer is not required to appear either personally or through authorised representative before an income-tax authority in connection with any proceeding under the e-assessment scheme that entails reply to a notice issued by the taxman.
A national e-assessment centre along with some regional e-assessment centres have been created under the I-T department as per the scheme.
