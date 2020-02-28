Top
Millennium Post
Home > Business > DCC hasnt taken any decision on relief to telcos: Sources

DCC hasn't taken any decision on relief to telcos: Sources

DCC hasnt taken any decision on relief to telcos: Sources

New Delhi: The Digital Communications Commission, the interministerial decision-making panel of DoT, on Friday met amid telcos seeking relief in the wake of AGR payment, but the panel didn't take any decision.

No decision has been taken on any relief, sources said, adding, the department needs more data, and that there will be more meetings and reconciliation of figures, sources said after the two-hour meeting of the panel.

IANS

IANS

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Next Story
Share it