DCC hasn't taken any decision on relief to telcos: Sources
New Delhi: The Digital Communications Commission, the interministerial decision-making panel of DoT, on Friday met amid telcos seeking relief in the wake of AGR payment, but the panel didn't take any decision.
No decision has been taken on any relief, sources said, adding, the department needs more data, and that there will be more meetings and reconciliation of figures, sources said after the two-hour meeting of the panel.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 42, MHA lifts Section...28 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT
WB Guv condemns violence in Delhi28 Feb 2020 10:17 AM GMT
Will make Maha free of single-use plastic by May 1: Aaditya28 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
TN CM seeks Centre''s help to evacuate fishermen stranded in...28 Feb 2020 9:23 AM GMT
Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery28 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT