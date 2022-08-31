'Data centre industry in India worth $5.6 billion'

New Delhi: India's data centre industry size is worth USD 5.6 billion and is set to grow as over 45 data centres are expected to come up by 2025, according to Anarock and Binswanger report.

At present, there are 138 data centres across India spanning about 11 million square feet and having 737 MW of IT capacity (building ready). At least 57 per cent of this current IT capacity is in Mumbai and Chennai, collectively. As per the latest Anarock and Binswanger report 'Under the Lens: India's Data Centre Explosion', over 45 data centres spanning about 13 million square feet and 1,015 MW of IT capacity are planned to come up in India by 2025-end on rising demand amid the Covid pandemic. In terms of IT capacity (nearly 1,015 MW), over 69 per cent of this planned new supply will come up in Mumbai and Chennai. With the addition of this new planned supply, the country will have 183 data centres with about 24 million square feet and at least 1,752 MW of total IT capacity.

"India is at the cusp of a data centre evolution," the consultants said. Once a small, fragmented industry, co-location data centres are fast transitioning into a large, potentially consolidated industry, it added.

Devi Shankar, President - Industrial & Logistics and Data Centres at Anarock Capital, said: "The current size of the India data centre industry is about USD 5.6 billion and is bound to grow."

The unprecedented crisis created by the Covid-19 outbreak has propelled the data centre business forward, providing an unexpected tailwind.

"Technology adoption and digitisation across the sectors were fast-tracked globally and India also leap-frogged at least a decade in the last couple of years. The country's total estimated data centre demand is expected to be 2,100 MW as of FY2025, with a mix between hyperscalers and enterprises 35:65 (excluding self-owned hyperscaler capacity)," Shankar said.