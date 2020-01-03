CSC, Paytm ink MoU for sale of FASTags
New Delhi: In a move aimed at realising the government's vision of cashless and smooth transit at all toll plazas across country, the Common Service Centre has signed a MoU with Paytm for sale of FASTAgs through the last mile network of 3.6 lakh CSCs.
As per the MoU, CSC and Paytm will jointly aim to sell FASTags. For this, CSC will integrate its platform with Paytm Payments Bank to carry out seamless transactions. The village level entrepreneurs would be trained on conducting paperless and cashless sales.
In a major step towards digitization and realizing the mandate of Digital India, FASTag that works on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has been made mandatory from December 15, 2019 at toll gates on national highways.
The FASTag process allows toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
State Dept tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago, says...3 Jan 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after Soleimani death3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT
World cannot afford another war in Gulf3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT
Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper located3 Jan 2020 5:13 PM GMT