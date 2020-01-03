CSC, Paytm ink MoU for sale of FASTags

New Delhi: In a move aimed at realising the government's vision of cashless and smooth transit at all toll plazas across country, the Common Service Centre has signed a MoU with Paytm for sale of FASTAgs through the last mile network of 3.6 lakh CSCs.



As per the MoU, CSC and Paytm will jointly aim to sell FASTags. For this, CSC will integrate its platform with Paytm Payments Bank to carry out seamless transactions. The village level entrepreneurs would be trained on conducting paperless and cashless sales.

In a major step towards digitization and realizing the mandate of Digital India, FASTag that works on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has been made mandatory from December 15, 2019 at toll gates on national highways.

The FASTag process allows toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it.