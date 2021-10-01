CSC denies writing letter to PMO & DoT to buy stake in BBNL

New Delhi: The Common Services Centres (CSC) has denied writing any letter to either the PMO or the DoT offering to buy a stake in the BBNL. "We have not submitted any proposal to the government to buy a stake in BBNL. It is factually incorrect and we deny it," an official statement from the CSC said.



"CSC, which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Ministry of Electronics & IT has not submitted any proposal either to the Ministry of Telecom or the PMO as mentioned in a media report for purchase of a stake in the BBNL," it added.

"CSC, which has a network of around 4 lakh VLEs mainly serving in rural India, has been providing various government services to the masses, and maintenance of BharatNet rural broadband is one of them. We are working in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India with a robust broadband network," it added.